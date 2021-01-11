DivorceCare recovery and support group, for those separated or divorced, is set to meet at Grace Church, 1325 E. Jefferson, Morton, each Thursday from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. for 13 weeks starting January 14 and running through April 8. One can join the group at any time. There are male and female facilitators. There is no charge.
Come to a safe place to be around others who understand what you are feeling. It offers valuable info about how to heal from the hurt of separation or divorce. For more information please call 309-266-9281.
