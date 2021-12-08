The Deer Creek Unit of Home and Community Extension will hold a regular meeting on December 9 at the Deer Creek Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 11:30 a.m. Program for the day will be a Christmas Potluck. Members should bring a dish to share and unwrapped toys for children at the Dee-Mack Intermediate School, ages 10-12.
All women of the Deer Creek and surrounding communities are invited to attend the Deer Creek HCE meetings. If planning to attend, please R.S.V.P. to Mary at 309-447-6433 or eschemk@aol.com.
