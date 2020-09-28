A Public Hearing was held prior to approval of the 2020-2021 Budget for the purpose of hearing public comments and answering questions. There were no public comments or questions.
Superintendent’s Report
- In-person learning is going well. Attention is turning to transitioning remote learning students back to working with their teachers. Dr. Hill knows numbers will fluctuate, but right now district is doing well keeping the numbers low. As of September 22 there were 35 quarantined students, zero positive student cases, six quarantined staff and two positive staff cases.
- Dr. Teater reported on Blended Learning that was the focus at the recent Teaching and Learning Council meeting. Blended Learning is used by teachers for students being quarantined for a short amount of time (not for actual remote learning students). On the September 18 early release day, there was a “show and tell” by teachers of their successes using Schoology; live support by Don Sturm and the instructional coaches using Google Meets; and teacher collaboration in buildings or district wide across grade levels.
Discussion Items
- Strategic Plan—Priorities for 2020-21 school year—Safety of students and staff; high-quality instruction and student support, preferably in person; continuity and normalcy for our community.
- November Early Dismissal Day—Due to the November 3 mandatory state Election Day holiday, it was proposed to make Monday, November 2 a remote learning planning day for teachers. Wednesday, November 4 would be a regular full day for students and teachers. The proposal will be brought back to the Board for approval at its October 6 meeting.
Action Item Approved
- 2020-2021 budget
Commented
