Since 1980, G.A. Rich & Sons, Inc. has planned and carried out its annual Christmas Breakfast and Open House at its facility in Deer Creek, Illinois. As noted in a mailer that has gone out to customers, civic leaders and community members, it has been a difficult decision to have to cancel this year’s event.
“In lieu of the breakfast, we will be making donations to Deer Creek Rescue and Mackinaw Rescue Squad,” the mailer clarified.
The cancellation of the annual event, always held on the second Saturday in December, was due to safety regarding COVID-19.
Each rescue squad received a $2,500 donation on December 10, 2020 at the location of G.A. Rich & Sons, Inc., 204 S. Perry, Deer Creek, IL. Participating in the distribution of the donations were Brice Magarity, Chief of Deer Creek Fire and Rescue and Beverly Neville, Chief of Mackinaw Rescue Squad. Representing G.A. Rich & Sons were Brian Rich, Garett Rich and Tammy Rich Stimson. Mackinaw Rescue Squad was represented by Chief Neville and three EMTs, Kristi Spaulding, Margaret Donath and Kelly Burmaster.
