The Morton Fine Arts Association’s fall/winter concert series is a ticketed series, held at the Bertha Frank Performing Arts Center (BFPAC) located on the east side of the Morton High School building and accessed via the parking lot off of Jackson St. The money raised by the winter series pays for the free “Arts in the Park” summer concerts.
Lobby doors to the Bertha Frank Performing Arts Center will be open by 5:30 p.m. with an art display. The doors to the Caterpillar Theater open by 6 p.m. for most of the concerts, which begin at 7 p.m. The Bertha Frank PAC provides for an intimate concert experience with wonderful acoustics. Seats are not assigned.
Season tickets are $100 for five great shows. Individual tickets are $30 each.
You can purchase season tickets online at www.mortonfinearts.org. You can also call Susan Pyles to make arrangements to purchase your tickets in person. Individual show tickets are $30 and can be purchased beginning Monday, September 20, if available. Call Susan at (309) 868-5742 with questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.