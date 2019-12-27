St. Ambrose University held its 2019 Winter Commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the RiverCenter, 136 East Third St., Davenport. A total of 224 degrees were conferred, including 131 bachelor’s degrees, 56 master’s degrees and 37 doctoral degrees.
Lynn Kilburg, DHSc, MBA, OTR/L, a professor and director of the Occupational Therapy Department
at St. Ambrose University, gave the 2019 Winter Commencement address.
Local students receiving degrees include:
Bachelor’s Degree Candidates:
Morton: Emily Moushon-magna cum laude-Behavioral Neuroscience
Doctoral Degree Candidates:
Metamora: Ashlyn Rulis-Physical Therapy
