Morton KoC to host event to honor family members of Veterans

The Morton Knights of Columbus (KoC) invites you to join them in celebrating not only the honorable Veterans of this great nation, but their families who stood alongside them and continue to as well. While military members are called away to serve, often times the family members they leave behind must confront daily challenges alone, to hold down the fort and meet the demands normally handled together with their deployed loved one. The sacrifice of these family members is great, yet their recognition is often small.
This Veteran’s Day, Thursday, November 11, from 7:30 – 10:30 a.m., the Morton Knights of Columbus will host a coffee and pastry gathering at the Morton KC Hall, 616 W David St, Morton, in recognition of the sacrifice of those who must stay home to carry on alone while their loved one serves abroad. Please join them in this event – a small gesture in comparison to the great sacrifice made by Veterans’ families – to honor the sacrifices made by family members for their Veteran and their nation. A token gift will be presented to all attendees, along with a sincere and heartfelt “Thank you”.
For more information, please call the Morton Knights of Columbus office at 309-263-1211 or email to mortonkofc61550@gmail.com.
