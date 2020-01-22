With the 109th anniversary of President Ronald W. Reagan’s birthday approaching, Eureka College has announced that Mark Weinberg —a former spokesman, advisor and speechwriter to Reagan — will be the keynote speaker at this year’s honorary birthday dinner.
The event, which is presented by the Ronald W. Reagan Society of Eureka College, will take place on Thursday, February 6 at the Donald B. Cerf Center on the campus of Eureka College, beginning with cocktails at 5:45 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Weinberg served on the 1980 Reagan campaign traveling staff, stayed on through all eight years in the Reagan White House and spent two years after as Reagan’s spokesman in his post-presidency office in Los Angeles.
An experienced executive communications consultant who has held senior management positions at Fortune 500 corporations and the federal government, Weinberg currently runs Weinberg Communications and lives in New Jersey with his wife and two children.
In 2018, Weinberg published his first memoir, Movie Night with the Reagans, which details his memories of regularly watching iconic films with Ronald and Nancy Reagan at Camp David, and allows you to experience them through the 40th President and former Hollywood star’s eyes. The book will be available for purchase the night of the dinner.
Tickets to the event are available to the public for $50. Reservations can be made by calling 309-467-6319.
Long before he was president, Ronald Reagan was a vital member of the Eureka College community and a graduate of the 1932 class. The Ronald W. Reagan Society of Eureka College is dedicated to helping President Reagan’s alma mater study, teach and share the same lessons and values President Reagan learned from Eureka College and used in his lifetime of leadership roles.
Located in Eureka, Illinois, and chartered in 1855, Eureka College cultivates excellence in learning, service and leadership while providing students uniquely personalized and custom educational opportunities.
Originally founded by abolitionist members of Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Eureka College holds the unique distinction of being the first college in Illinois and only the third in the nation to admit men and women on an equal basis. The College, which is located on nearly 70 wooded acres in central Illinois, is the smallest of only 23 colleges and universities to ever award a bachelor’s degree to a future President of the United States.
