DivorceCare recovery DVD seminar and support group for those separated or divorced will meet at Grace Church, 1325 E. Jefferson, Morton each Thursday from 6:45 – 8:30 p.m. for 13 weeks beginning January 9 through April 2. One can join the group at any time.
There are male and female facilitators. Dinner and snacks are provided. There is no charge. Come to a safe and caring place to be around others who understand what you are feeling. It offers valuable info about how to heal from the hurt of separation and/or divorce.
For more information, call the church at 266-9281 or for childcare arrangements. No need to pre-register.
