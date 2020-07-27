Healthcare doesn’t stop for COVID-19, and neither does Hopedale Medical Complex (HMC). With a 5 Star Rating from CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services), HMC wants you to know that self-care is safe care and staff at HMC never stops keeping you safe. During this COVID-19 pandemic, updates to policies, procedures and prevention measures are continuous because your personal care does not have to wait.
For over 65 years, HMC has been a leader in healthcare innovation and will continue to do so throughout the pandemic. To keep you safe, HMC has implemented numerous prevention measures and is continually assessing and adjusting these measures based on what is happening daily in the community, county, state and country.
Just a few of the current prevention measures include the universal masking for all staff on the HMC campus and intensive cleaning of high-touch surfaces. Regarding patient care, safeguards include screening all patients for COVID-19 symptoms, limiting hospital visitors to one per patient per day, and conducting routine pre-operative COVID-19 screening for all surgical procedures.
At HMC, staff does not stop for COVID-19; staff constantly cares for you. Extensive information about COVID-19 can be found at www.hopedalemc.com, by calling the HMC COVID-19 hotline at (309) 449-4526 or by emailing covid19@hopedalemc.com.
