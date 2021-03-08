The Deer Creek Unit of Home and Community Extension will hold its annual Salad Luncheon on March 11, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at the Deer Creek Community Center. Presenter for the day’s program will be Mary Compton. Her topic will be “The Importance of Hydration”. Members are asked to bring a salad or dessert to be served at the luncheon. Hostesses for the day will be Carol Schlappi and Barbara Ricketts.
All women of the Deer Creek and surrounding communities are invited to attend the Deer Creek HCE meetings. For further information, call Mary at 309-447-6433.
