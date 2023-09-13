Technology continues to advance in the field of medicine. Join University of Illinois Extension’s Nutrition and Wellness Educator, Jenna Smith and special guest, Clinical Dietitian and Diabetes Educator at Carle Eureka Hospital, Jodi Upchurch, to learn about some of the newer innovations for diabetes management, including one of the best tools you may already have: your cell phone. The Diabetes Clinic class, “There’s an App for That” will meet from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 21, at their new location, Eureka United Methodist Church (208 N. Callender St., Eureka, IL).
Diabetes clinics are informal but informational walk-in programs with a different topic each month designed especially for persons living with diabetes. There is no cost to attend this program and no registration is necessary. Diabetes Clinic meets at the Eureka United Methodist Church in Eureka.
For more information on this program or upcoming events, please visit us at go.illinois.edu/LMW, or contact Jenna and her team by phone at 309-663-8306 or by email at jesmith6@illinois.edu. If you will need accommodation in order to participate, please contact us. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.
