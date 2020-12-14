The Taste of TCRC program has expanded its services and is partnering with Miller Center in Pekin to open a café to the public. Since Tazewell County Resource Centers, Inc. (TCRC) opened its kitchen program in 2013, many people with intellectual and developmental disabilities have learned job skills to help them find sustainable community employment.
“The goal of the Taste of TCRC is simply to provide quality food while teaching employable skills to the individuals that we serve,” said Jamie Durdel, TCRC President and CEO. “We have had many different opportunities since 2013 through our kitchen program including a few small community sales locations, food carts, and many catering contracts but this partnership allows us to work together with another mission driven agency serving the community to continue what we’ve built upon in the past few years.”
Since 2013, the Taste of TCRC has assisted over 100 individuals with disabilities to learn culinary job skills to assist them in finding meaningful employment.
“The mission of this program has always been to teach employable skills in every area of the kitchen from growing to preparing to sales and we are very proud of the progress we have made”, says Greg Cassidy, TCRC’s Chief Operating Officer. “We have a great relationship with Miller Center and look forward to the partnership”.
The café, which is currently providing curbside pick-up, is open Monday-Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Miller Center in Pekin, located at 551 S. 14th Street. Menu items are familiar to those who have supported TCRC the past few years with things like fresh salads and soups, daily burger specials, chicken salad, pork chops, pulled pork nachos, etc. To order curbside, call (309) 202-2368 or follow TCRC on Facebook at @tcrcorg.com
Tazewell County Resource Centers, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit social service agency serving children and adults with developmental disabilities and visual impairments in central Illinois. More information about our programs and services can be found at www.tcrcorg.com.
