St. Ambrose University St. Ambrose University conferred at total of 455 degrees (326 undergraduate degree candidates, 92 graduate degree candidates and 37 doctoral degree candidates) to members of the Class of 2020 this spring.
Haley Dullard, of Morton, earned her Bachelor’s degree in nursing with magna cum laude honors, and Cassidy Savage, of Pekin, earned her Doctoral degree in occupational therapy.
The university's annual spring commencement ceremony, originally scheduled for May 9, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An on-campus ceremony is planned this fall.
