On Tuesday, October 20 at noon, the Morton Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council will be welcoming Susan Fralick from Project APR to host a webinar about Business Continuity Planning. The session is sponsored by Morton Financial Services.
Morton MIX sessions are led by a local expert in their field. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with one another and engage in enlightening roundtable discussion. For this session, Fralick will be introducing the process of risk assessment, business impact analysis, plan activation, and covering the first steps of the business continuity planning process.
The event will be held online via Zoom. Registration is available at mortonchamber.org or by phone at (309) 263-2491. This is a complimentary webinar that will act as an introduction to an optional future in-person workshop.
This event is organized by the Morton Chamber of Commerce and the Morton Economic Development Council, organizations that work together to provide a healthy environment for businesses and the overall community to thrive.
