In 4-H, learning about horses means much more than learning to ride. Young people with a passion for horses participated in recent statewide educational contests related to the equine industry. 4-H’s educational programs enhance members’ knowledge of horse health, breed characteristics, management, and feeding. That knowledge and skills were tested during the March State Horse Bowl Contest.
Horse Bowl functions much like a scholastic bowl in a school setting, with an emphasis on equine knowledge with youth competing both individually and on teams. Horse ownership is not a pre-requisite in the either the educational programs or contests.
“Horse Bowl and Hippology are such inclusive events because youth don’t need to own a horse to participate; they just need to have a passion for horses,” says Debra Hagstrom, University of Illinois Extension specialist. “I think after this past year we realized more than ever how important it is to feel that sense of connection and belonging. I love that these events bring together youth with similar passions.”
The virtual format didn’t stop the sense of camaraderie and teamwork youth have felt in past events. “More than anything we wanted this to be a special event for the kids, so we put a lot of thought into the planning,” says Hagstrom. “In some ways, it was easier as families didn’t have to travel, but we wanted to be sure we created a comparable format that still allowed the connection and engagement of an in-person event.”
Youth were excited to gather in a virtual format and compete against teams and individuals from across the state. “Although the in-person event is far superior, everyone was very appreciative of the opportunity to participate,” says Hagstrom.
Tazewell County 4-H members placed very well in the state competition.
Area Top finishers are listed by category and region.
Junior Team Division
Central Region
- Tazewell County Team: Lilian Bullard, Reagan Zeigler, Sarah Larkin, and Summer Berlin, third
Junior Individual Division
Central Region
- Lillian Bullard, Tazewell County, third
- Reagan Zeigler, Tazewell County, seventh
Senior Division Team Results
Central Region
- Logan/Tazewell/DeWitt Team: Ruthie Ruhl, Kristina Morrow, David Morrow, Jessica West, and Nicholas Larkin, first
Illinois youth competing in the National 4-H Horse Bowl Contest are supported by the Illinois 4-H Foundation and its donors.
