The Illinois Department of Transportation has started working on traffic signals on War Memorial Drive (U.S. 150) in Peoria.
The project on War Memorial and Glen Hollow Road on began on June 7 and at War Memorial and Big Hollow Road on June 8. Work will be performed between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day, and the intersections will be controlled by four-way stop signs and/or flashing red signals during the work.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Year One included approximately $2.7 billion of improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges and 228 additional safety improvements.
