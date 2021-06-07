Southeast Missouri State University has announced its President's List for undergraduate academic achievement during the spring 2021 semester.
Students named to the President's List earned at least a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below an A and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
Brynn Beenders of Morton, IL, has been named to the Spring 2021 President’s List at Southeast Missouri State University.
Additionally, students on the President's List have also earned a spot on the Dean's List which includes students who earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
