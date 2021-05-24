The following individuals from your area are among 3,200 prospective candidates for degree attending the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee virtual commencement exercises held on Sunday, May 16, 2021 in Milwaukee.
UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with over 21,000 undergraduate and graduate students.
Area students include:
Morton, IL
Brandilyn Bisping, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Master of Business Administration
Washington, IL
Jayce Van De Veer, Peck School of the Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.