On Tuesday, May 10 from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m., business owners and employees are invited to attend Morton Chamber of Commerce’s Cybersecurity Preparedness session at Comfort Inn & Suites, located at 201 E Ashland, Morton.
The event is open to all businesses at no cost. Registration is available online.
This is a targeted session for businesses that do not have an internal IT Department support. Attendees will hear from industry experts on cybersecurity readiness, and tools to identify, prevent, and respond to cyber threats. Co-hosts include Synergetic Technologies, The Iona Group, HUB, Kuhl Insurance, and i3 Broadband. The objective is to educate and provide individuals with measures they can take to protect against potential cyber-attacks and threats.
The Morton Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to enhance business and build community. This Morton MIX informational session is one of many ways to engage members, connect the community and help develop a strong and growing economy in Morton and throughout the region.
For more information and to register to participate, visit: https://www.mortonchamber.org/ or follow Morton Chamber of Commerce on Facebook for updates.
