The Marching Illini are set to take center stage in a much-anticipated concert return to State Farm Center following a decade-long hiatus. The Nation’s Premier College Marching Band, directed by Barry L. Houser, will perform on Sunday, October 8, at 3 p.m., continuing what was an annual tradition that began in December of 1991.
Their string of 23 straight years performing at the venue was interrupted after the concert in October of 2013 due to the comprehensive arena renovation that began the following year. Marching Illini fans can expect to hear all of the traditional gameday music they have come to know and love, with a few surprises thrown in.
Tickets go on sale to the public Wednesday, August 30, at 12 p.m. CT online at StateFarmCenter.com, over the phone at 866-ILLINI-1, or at the Illinois Ticket Office at State Farm Center. With an affordable price range of $10 to $25 plus fees, tickets are priced to encourage attendance by all, including groups and families. Groups of 20 or more may inquire about special ticket pricing by calling the Illinois Ticket Office at 866-ILLINI-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.