Bring your lawn chairs and watch the planes fly with the Washington R/C Flyers on August 21 at their annual open house. The event will take place at the Tres Rojas Winery in Washington from noon until dark.
They will have sports and scale model plants, foamies and warbirds, and electrics and electric ducted fan (EDF) jets to show. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit their Facebook page at Washington R/C Flyers.
