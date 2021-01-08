The State of Illinois is sponsoring a temporary, mobile COVID-19 testing site at Woodford County Health Department, located at 1831 S Main St in Eureka, on January 12, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The testing will involve a simple nasal swab and is offered to everyone, regardless of residency, at no cost. No current symptoms of illness are required for testing.
Though it is not required in order to be tested, please bring an insurance card if you have one. Once your test sample is collected, results will be available in four to seven days.
