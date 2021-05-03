The Nixon Insurance Agency opened an office in Morton on May 3, 2021. The Agency, established in 1964, has been a part of the Central Illinois community based in Peoria, IL, for over 50 years and offers home, automobile, life and business insurance.
Morton area residents, Nick Gunn and Andrea Aupperle, will be the agents operating out of the new location at 652 W. Jackson Street in Morton.
Gunn joined the agency in 2006 and became an owner in the agency in 2018. He has worked in both personal and business insurance for the agency and is now the leader of the business insurance department. Nick received his Certified Insurance Counselor designation in 2012. He is also the Regional Director for the Independent Insurance Agents of IL, Vice President of the Associated Risk Managers of IL and serves on the Planning and Coordination committee for the IIA of IL.
Aupperle joined the agency in 2020. She is a graduate of Illinois State University. She has worked in the interior design industry for most of her adult life, and decided to make a career change to the insurance industry. Andrea specializes in personal lines insurance and her experience in construction and interior design assures she can identify that her clients’ homes are properly insured.
The Nixon Insurance Agency is excited to join the great group of Morton community businesses and to work with residents to adequately cover their unique, personal insurance needs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.