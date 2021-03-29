The 9th annual race against child abuse is fast approaching, and the Pediatric Resources Center is taking their annual fundraising event virtual. Typically, the annual event is held at Kickapoo Creek Winery, but in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and CDC guidelines for social distancing, organizers have created a virtual event that runs from April 17 to May 17 in commemoration of Child Abuse Prevention Month.
“The need for awareness and funding continues to be great due to added stress on families, jobs and strain on the local economy,” says Stephanie Johnson, director of the Pediatric Resource Center. “PRC staff members and child abuse experts around the nation are preparing for an expected increase in disclosures of child sexual and physical abuse as we continue to be concerned about child safety during the ongoing health crisis.”
This fundraiser supports the Pediatric Resource Center’s specialized medical services to children and families impacted by child abuse and neglect concerns. All proceeds will help the PRC provide specialized, child-friendly medical evaluations and case management services to child victims of physical abuse, sexual abuse and neglect. In the last five years, the PRC evaluated over 2,400 central Illinois children for these concerns.
Entry fees are $30 for adults and students, $10 for the Kids Fun Run and $5 for Paws for a Cause. To register for the event, visit http://go.illinois.edu/kickabuse5k.
Please note, this is a virtual event to support child abuse prevention and awareness. Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are still available. Participants are encouraged to post their efforts to remain active and prevent child abuse on PRC’s social media channels. During the month of April, PRC will also child abuse prevention messaging on social media as we recognize issues related to COVID-19 is impacting child abuse victims in many ways.
The Pediatric Resource Center (PRC) is a service provider for the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria. Since its inception in 1993, more than 7,500 children from over 60 counties throughout Illinois have benefited from the services of the PRC.
