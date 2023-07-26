Hartman, who brings with her 10 years of experience in the banking industry as a loan officer and branch manager, will be located at Heartland Bank’s Morton North branch at 179 E. Courtland Street in Morton.
She holds an associate degree in business management and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Phoenix. Hartman makes her home in Pekin, IL, where she has lived for the past 30 years and is active in her community as co-founder of the Limestone Chamber of Commerce and current member for the Limestone Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, Hartman has created a financial literacy course for soon-to-graduate, young adults and is President of Pool Days, a three-day event held to raise funds to support and upgrade the Limestone Community Pool.
Heartland Bank and Trust Company is a community bank with total assets of $5 billion. Headquartered in Bloomington, IL, the bank has offices throughout Illinois and in eastern Iowa. The bank offers a complete line of financial services to commercial and retail customers and municipal entities. More information is available on the bank’s website at www.hbtbank.com.
