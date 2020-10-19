Let’s knock-out breast cancer together by joining the Hopedale Wellness Center and Mackinaw Valley Vineyard for a workout and “wine” down event on Thursday, October 22, 2020 benefiting the Tazewell County Breast Cancer Foundation.  Enjoy an evening out with the girls enjoying a low intensity workout, wine and good times.

Arrival begins at 5:30 p.m. and a low intensity workout will begin at 6:15 p.m. at Mackinaw Valley Vineyard at 33633 IL-9, Mackinaw, IL 61755.  During your workout and “wine” down, learn more about mammogram screenings at Hopedale Medical Complex, enjoy a bit of wine and support an amazing cause. 

Thanks to event host Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, all participants will receive a complimentary wine flight and be entered to win a free wine and chocolate tasting for up to 10 people.  Participants will also receive a Hopedale Wellness Center bag full of goodies.

Reserve your spot today by calling the Hopedale Wellness Center at 309-449-4500.  The donation for the event is a minimum of $15.00, and all donations will benefit the Tazewell County Breast Cancer Foundation.  Come workout, “wine” down and help do your part in knocking out breast cancer!