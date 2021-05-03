MONMOUTH, ILL. (04/24/2021) Drew Thaxton (Decatur, Illinois) set a school record with a shot put throw of 17.15m (56' 3.25') to highlight the Scots performances Friday at the Big Blue Open hosted by Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois. The Scots took the top two spots in the event as Andy Bird (Hamilton, Illinois) threw 14.20m (46' 7.25") which is also the second-best throw in the MWC this year. Thaxton also won the discus with a throw of 46.50m (152' 7") and finished third in the hammer throw at 50.35m.
In other field events Jonathan Oradiegwu (Richmond, Texas) won the high jump with a conference-leading mark of 2.03m (6'8") which also ranks 13th in D3. Darius Williams (Bay City, Texas) won the long jump with a leap of 6.60m (21' 8"). Austin Pfau (Leland, Illinois) won the triple jump with a leap of 13.87m (45' 6.25") as Oradiegwu finished third at 13.17m (43' 2.5"). Jadon Nuzzo (Sullivan, Illinois) finished second in the pole vault, clearing 4.40m (14' 5.25"), the third best vault in the MWC in 2021.
Winners on the track for the men included Zach Vancil (Little York, Illinois) in the 400m with a time of 50.09, the top tie in the conference this season. Riley Dulin (Monmouth, Illinois) won the 5000m at 15:27.26, the fourth best time in the conference this year. Alex Cutright (Glenwood Springs, Colorado) won the 400m hurdles at a conference-best 55.16 and finished third in the 110m hurdles at 15.31 which is the ebay time in the conference this season.
The Scots won the 4x100m relay as Sebastian Wolf (Highland, Illinois), Patrick Shepherd (Peoria, Illinois), Luke Ditsworth (Oquawka, Illinois) and Williams combined for a 42.60 winning time. That time is the best in the conference this season.
Shepherd finished second in the 100m at 11.01, the third best time in the conference this year. Williams was second in the 200m at 22.21, the best time in the conference this year. The 4x400 team of Cutright, Alexander Brock (Lexington, Illinois, Williams and Caleb Toberman (Clifton, Illinois) finished third at 3:27.57.
Womens' Results
On the women's side, Kenzie Baker (Aledo, Illinois) won the 100m at 12.19 seconds and also won the 200m at 25.32. Jordan Peckham (Farmington, Illinois) finished second in the 200m at 25.67 and won the 400m at 58.07, the top time in the conference in 2021 and 16th best in D3. The Scots now have the top two times in the MWC this year in the 200m. Baker and Peckham teamed with Cindy Ladner (Galesburg, Illinois) and Katie Hayes (Romeoville, Illinois) to win the 4x100m relay at 4:00.35.
The Scots placed second and third in the 1500m with Arika Hoffman (Monmouth, Illinois) at 4:53.97 and Mik Moore (Washington, Illinois) at 4:55.67. Ezzie Baltierra-Chavez (Denver, Colorado) was second in the 5000m at 19:31.51 and Kirsten Menke (Peoria, Illinois) was third at 20:02.71. The 4x400m relay team of Baker, Hoffman, Moore and Skylar Garey (Metamora, Illinois) finished second at 4:16.63.
In field events, Hannah McVey (Monmouth, Illinois) won the hammer throw at 48.75m (159' 11") and finished second in the discus with a throw of 38.08m (124' 11"). Ladner finished second in the long jump at 5.26m (17' 3.25"). She was also second in the triple jump at 10.20m (33' 5.75"). Addi Cox (Morton, Illinois) finished third in the shot put with a throw of 11.41m (37' 5.25"). Kareema Lawal (Aurora, Illinois) was third in the hammer throw at 42.85m (140' 7").
