The Illinois Small Business Development Center is offering a number of webinars next month. “Starting your Business in Illinois” helps participants learn important steps and tips related to starting a business. Topics include getting a business name registered, choosing a legal form, understanding sales and business income taxes, developing a business plan, gaining money for a startup, and more.
There is no cost for these webinars. See below for the upcoming offerings:
- Tuesday, May 5, 3:30 - 5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 26, 3:00 - 5:00 p.m.
These webinars are co-sponsored by the Morton Community Bank. Registration is required. Register online, email sybil@bradley.edu or call 309-677-2992.
