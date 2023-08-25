The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that bridge maintenance on Interstate 155 between Birchwood Street/Illinois 98 (exit 31) and Interstate 74 in Morton begins Aug. 28.
The work will require lane closures in both directions of I-155 through the end of the year.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
