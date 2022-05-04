There’s a group in Woodford County that has been “booked” every first Monday of the month for the past 20 years.
The Spring Bay Bookies got their start when then-Spring Bay branch librarian Lyn Wiegand started chatting with library patrons, one of whom was Debbie Davis-Peschong. Naturally, their conversations often centered around books and what the ladies were currently reading. It wasn’t long before Lyn got the idea to start a book club. To make it easy, she decided she’d hold it right there at the library. Debbie was on-board with the plan. All Lyn had to do was to okay it with the Illinois Prairie District Public Library director at the time, Grant Fredericksen.
“My selling points were to have it on a Monday or a Thursday after the library closed, so we wouldn’t have to heat it or cool it,” remembered Lyn. “Grant said ‘fine’.”
The plan was to start the book club at the beginning of the new year, 2002. But a winter storm canceled the first meeting. Mother Nature didn’t put a damper on the ladies’ motivation, though. Lyn, Debbie and a few others simply got together the next month to discuss John Grisham’s, A Painted House.
“We called ourselves ‘The Spring Bay Bookies’ automatically,” recalled Debbie.
After the first meeting, the Spring Bay Bookies planned to meet a month later. And then a month after that. Word got out and soon the group grew to a dozen or more members.
Each “bookie” would take a turn each month to pick a new book and host the meeting. The host would also oversee providing a snack–usually a dessert based on that month’s book.
The book club originated years before the age of social media, but Debbie made the group a bit more official by starting a blog and sharing it on the World Wide Web. Each entry includes highlights of each month’s meeting, as well as a recipe page for all snacks shared.
Members have come and gone over the years, but some 240 months and books later, the group is still going strong. A lot of stories have come from all those months of meeting, too. The ladies laugh about some of those memories made, such as the time the power went out and they had to hold book club in the dark, and the party they had for their tenth anniversary.
The only time they didn’t gather regularly was when COVID shut everything down. But even then, the ladies managed to meet once or twice during the height of the pandemic. When the weather became nicer, they congregated outdoors at a safe distance. The only one it bothered was a neighbor’s dog.
“There were strange ladies outside his yard…the dog barked, and it was hilarious,” remembered Debbie. “But that’s okay. We got to meet and see each other and that was fun.”
The group has gone through a lot together in the last two decades: There have been births, deaths, marriages, and some have left because they moved from the area. Lyn and Debbie are the only “charter” members left, and they plan to see it until the end. As of right now, there’s not an end in sight. The ladies thoroughly appreciate it, for a couple of reasons.
“There are a lot of books I would’ve never picked, and I truly enjoyed them,” said Debbie.
“I think being from a small community, even though we don’t all live right there, we love the library; obviously, that’s how all of us connected.”
The library may be the secret to the group’s longevity, too.
“The main reason why this book club has lasted so long is because no one has to clean their house,” exclaimed Lyn. “If we had to clean our house, we’d have a lot of dropouts!”
The Spring Bay Bookies meet the first Monday of every month, unless it falls on a holiday, in which case, it is moved to Thursday. The meetings are always open to whomever wants to come. For more information about the group, or to catch up on what they’re reading, visit the blog at http://springbaybookies.blogspot.com.
