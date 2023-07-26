Missouri State University awarded 2,953 degrees to students in spring 2023.
The commencement ceremonies took place on May 19, 2023, at Great Southern Bank Arena. The following local students earned degrees:
Liam Andrade of Morton graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Computer Science, Summa Cum Laude.
Hannah Waguespack of Washington graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, Cum Laude.
For more information about MSU, visit www.missouristate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.