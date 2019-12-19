The following area students were admitted into Culver-Stockton College's incoming class for the fall 2020 semester:
Noah Anske, who is from Washington, IL, and is a senior at Washington Community High School, also was awarded the Promise Scholarship, a $6,000 per year scholarship for four years.
Cade Coon, who is from Groveland, IL, and is a senior at Morton High School, also was awarded the President's Scholarship, an $11,500 per year scholarship for four years.
Camryn Marshall, who is from Washington, IL, and is a senior at Washington Community High School, also was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,000 per year scholarship for four years.
These scholarships are awarded based upon academic credentials and are renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.
Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, Mo., is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). C-SC is one of only two colleges in the nation to offer the 12-week/3-week academic semester calendar, where the typical 15-week semester is divided into a 12-week term and a 3-week term that allows students to focus on a class, an internship or international or domestic travel study with classmates.
C-SC is a member of the Heart of America Athletic Conference and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
