The Peoria Comic Book Convention will be held on Sunday, June 25, at the Holiday Inn & Suites, located at 101 Holiday St. in East Peoria (I-74 exit 94, this is southeast near the Clock Tower and the roundabout).
The convention will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free. Dealers specializing in comic books new and old, toys and related collectibles will be on hand.
For further information, contact Alan at 309 657-1599 or visit www.epguides.com/comics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.