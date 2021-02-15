Illinois Central College and its Career and Technical Education (CTE) division proudly celebrate the Association for Career and Technical Education’s annual CTE Month. Each February, the nationwide public awareness campaign takes place to celebrate the value, the achievements, and the accomplishments of CTE programs across the country.
“Our CTE programs provide students a pathway leading to high-demand, higher-wage jobs. Nearly two-thirds of Illinois community college graduates earn a CTE degree or certificate,” said ICC President Dr. Sheila Quirk-Bailey. “At ICC, these programs offer flexible scheduling, work-based learning and stackable credentials for both recent high school graduates and adult workers looking to upskill their current skillset.”
CTE is education directly preparing students for high-wage, high-demand careers. It covers many different fields, including health care, information technology, advanced manufacturing, hospitality and management, and many more. It encompasses many different types of education, from classroom learning to certification programs to work-based learning opportunities outside the classroom.
“ICC is well connected with our local employers and industry, and provides students opportunities for job shadowing, mentoring, internships, apprenticeships and other Earn and Learn programs,” said Professor of Agricultural and Industrial Technologies Steve Flinn. “Our Earn and Learn programs allow participants to split their time between the classroom and the workplace as they gain real-world knowledge and hands-on experience in tandem. This experience provides an outstanding foundation for individuals to transition directly into jobs immediately after graduation.”
ICC currently offers 45 industry-connected CTE programs to strengthen students’ technical skills, provide a smooth transition to another postsecondary institution or lead directly to a high-demand career.
For more information, including regional job demand and starting salaries for CTE programs offered at ICC, visit icc.edu/CTE.
