In order to maintain a safe campus environment during the COVID-19 global pandemic, Eureka College classes will continue being offered online or through alternative delivery methods for the remainder of the semester.
Also, students will remain off campus for the rest of the semester. The College believes that these decisions are in the best interest of the health, safety and well-being of the entire campus community and the general public overall.
The College is currently in the process of determining a procedure for students to remove belongings from campus as safely as possible, and will keep students informed in the coming weeks.
With graduation season just around the corner, many members of the campus community have asked how the pandemic is going to affect Eureka College’s commencement. EC is pleased to announce that its storied tradition of honoring graduates ‘Neath the Elms has not been canceled for the class of 2020; however, senior activities, including senior dinner and commencement will be postponed until August 14-15. Although later than usual, this will be a wonderful and fun opportunity to celebrate the amazing graduating class of 2020 as they also prepare to welcome the incoming class.
The College will continue to closely monitor the ever-changing situation and follow the guidance from local, state and national public health officials.
