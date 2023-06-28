More than 7,100 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean's list for the 2023 spring semester.
Dean's list status was earned by 968 first-year undergraduates during the 2023 spring semester at Iowa (1,604 second-year students, 1,922 third-year students and 2,630 fourth-year students).
Guidelines for inclusion on the list are:
Degree-seeking undergraduate students in the Carver College of Medicine, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the College of Public Health, the Tippie College of Business, and University College who achieve a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of "I" (incomplete) or "O" (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean's list for that semester.
Undergraduate students in the Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine may qualify for the dean's list with fewer than 12 semester hours of graded credit, if deemed appropriate by the college.
College of Nursing students participating in clinical courses who have a total of 12 semester hours of earned credit, with eight semester hours of graded credit with a GPA of 3.50 or higher.
Please note that courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory (S/U) or pass/fail (P/F) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the dean's list.
The students listed below were named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester and are from your area.
Allison Vastine of Morton [Classification: undergraduate - fourth year; College: College of Nursing]
Brielle Lombardi of Germantown Hills [Classification: undergraduate - second year; College: College of Nursing]
Caroline Potts of Morton [Classification: undergraduate - second year; College: Tippie College of Business]
Clare Deiters of Washington [Classification: undergraduate - first year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]
Connor Bernitt of Metamora [Classification: undergraduate - fourth year; College: College of Engineering]
Grace Liening of Washington [Classification: undergraduate - first year; College: College of Engineering]
Grant Reed of Washington [Classification: undergraduate - third year; College: Tippie College of Business]
Hunter Mamer of Washington [Classification: undergraduate - fourth year; College: Tippie College of Business]
John Finch of Morton [Classification: undergraduate - second year; College: College of Engineering]
Joryn Hermann of Washington [Classification: undergraduate - second year; College: College of Education]
Michael Fuller of Washington [Classification: undergraduate - third year; College: College of Engineering]
Olivia Caldwell of Metamora [Classification: undergraduate - first year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]
Samantha Bielema of Washington [Classification: undergraduate - third year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]
