Care, compassion and excellence comes from many departments at Hopedale Medical Complex (HMC), but the September Employee of the Month Awardees’ impacts are felt throughout the campus daily. With over 300 dedicated employees and healthcare professionals, HMC is excited to showcase Jessica Cassidy from the Hopedale Commons and Megan Laurent from the HMC Accounting Department.
While Jessica Cassidy has only been at the Hopedale Commons just over a year, her role as Commons Transporter/Secretary has been essential during this time. Keeping busy with screening visitors, tracking medical appointments and helping with office support, Jessica’s days are never the same.
Jackie Lampe, Hopedale Commons Manager, commented, “Residents and staff alike appreciate her and enjoy having her here. Jessica has been an integral part of the Commons team and embraces everything that HMC stands for: care, compassion, integrity and dedication.”
Described as meticulous, organized and detail-oriented, Megan Laurent from the HMC Accounting Department is the second award recipient. As the Accounting Specialist on campus, Megan supports every single department on campus and does it with ease and professionalism. Megan was nominated by Noah Bollinger, Financial Analyst, and he shared, “Perhaps the thing that stands out the most about Megan is a relentless work ethic. She provides outstanding service to others and undoubtedly contributes to a positive work environment for everyone.”
The final award given at the September Awards Celebration was the COO (Character of an Outstanding Organization) Award. Emily Whitson, COO presented this award to the 2021 Hopedale Medical Foundation Charity Golf Committee. Comprised of Alan Ferguson, Jeff Greer, Joe Whitson, Greg Eberle, Mark Walsh, Jill Litwiller and Mindy Peterson-Lindsey, this committee raised over $8,000 at this year’s golf outing. The funds raised goes to support the Hopedale Medical Foundation Community Scholarship Program, which gives scholarships to local area students each spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.