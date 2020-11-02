Calling all tractor enthusiasts! Don’t miss the 18th annual Tractor Plowing Bee on Sunday, November 8 at 11 a.m. (to be held three-quarters of a mile east of Minier along Route 122). Come watch several local antique (1959 and older) tractor owners demonstrate old-time plowing techniques. Admission is free and all are welcome to attend. For the health and safety of everyone, spectators are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines throughout the event.
Participation fees will go to benefit the Minier Fire Department. A loader tractor will be available on site. In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for November 15.
For more information, contact Louis Weishaupt at 309-303-3920.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.