The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) recently announced $597,742 in grant funding for development, rehabilitation, operations and maintenance for snowmobile trail projects in the state through the Illinois Snowmobile Grant Program (SNOW) and the Snowmobile Trail Establishment Fund Grant Program (STEF).
SNOW grant funds were awarded to:
• Freeport Park District (Stephenson County) in the amount of $33,242 for snowmobile trail rehabilitation;
• Lena Community Park District (Stephenson County) in the amount of $60,000 for snowmobile trail operations and maintenance;
• Rockford Park District (Ogle, Stephenson, Winnebago counties) in the amount of $101,000 for snowmobile trail operations and maintenance; and
• Winnebago County Forest Preserve (Winnebago County) in the amount of $49,500 for snowmobile trail development.
STEF grant funds were awarded to:
• Illinois Association of Snowmobile Clubs (IASC) in the amount of $354,000 for snowmobile trail insurance, purchase of a new groomer, groomer operations and maintenance, and snowmobile trail maintenance in various counties in Illinois.
SNOW provides financial assistance to eligible local units of government (as noted in Section 3010.10 of the Illinois Administrative Code) to assist them in the purchase, construction, maintenance and rehabilitation of public snowmobile areas, trails and facilities in Illinois. The snowmobile grant program is funded entirely by snowmobilers through their registration fees and is implemented and authorized by Sections 8-1 and 9-1 of the Snowmobile Registration and Safety Act [625 ILCS 40/8-1 and 9-1].
STEF provides financial aid to eligible private snowmobile clubs/organizations in Illinois (as noted in Section 3020.10 of the Illinois Administrative Code) for the purpose of assisting them in the construction, maintenance, and rehabilitation of snowmobile trails and facilities on public lands, designated roadways or private land opened to such use. Funds for the grant program are derived from revenue generated in the State Treasurer's "Snowmobile Trail Establishment Fund."
For information on how to apply for a SNOW or STEF grant, visit: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/AEG/Pages/LocalGovernmentSnowmobileProgram.aspx and https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/AEG/Pages/SnowmobileTrailEstablishmentFund.aspx.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.