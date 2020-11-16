Hopedale Medical Complex staff may not be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal together with you at the Café, but they still want you to stop by. This year, HMC will host a drive-thru meal pickup so that you can enjoy all the delicious traditional holiday dishes to be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. To order your meals please call 309-449-4325 by Monday, November 23, 2020. Donations are welcome.
On Thanksgiving Day, follow the signs to the Grove Street Café and park in Parking Lot G. Once parked, please call 309-449-4325 and let the staff know that you have arrived. An HMC staff member will then deliver your meal out to you. Staff asks that you please stay in your vehicle. HMC staff hope to see you on Thanksgiving Day!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.