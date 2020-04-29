The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that construction along Illinois 98 between Cole Hollow Road and California Road in Tazewell County resumed April 27.
The work involves pavement widening, resurfacing and striping and will require lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers. The project is expected to be complete by June 1.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Follow us at http://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict4 for IDOT District 4 updates on Twitter.
Visit http://www.gettingaroundpeoria.com for updated traffic information and views from dozens of traffic cameras in Peoria and surrounding areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.