The First Mennonite Church of Morton, located at 250 South Baltimore Avenue, has scheduled its summer Vacation Bible School to be held June 19 through June 23 from 6-8:30 p.m.
Each evening there will be a free complimentary dinner from 5:30-6 p.m. for children attending Bible School and for their entire family.
Bible School activities will be planned for all children going into kindergarten through 5th grade according to Director Belle Kestner. There will also be free childcare for children under five years of age.
The theme for the Bible School this year is “Babylon: Daniel’s Courage in Captivity.”
A missionary offering is being planned for each evening. To support this project, children will be invited to contribute pennies on Monday, nickels on Tuesday, dimes on Wednesday, quarters on Thursday and dollars on Friday.
To promote this year’s Bible School, children will also be asked to bring friends. Each child participating in this task will be given a prize.
The final celebration of the First Mennonite Bible School will be on Sunday, June 25, in the church sanctuary at 10 a.m.
For more information or to pre-register, visit firstmennonitemorton.org.
