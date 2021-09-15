Morton Community Foundation receives national accreditation

The Morton Community Foundation recently received accreditation with the nation’s highest standard for philanthropic excellence. National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations establish legal, ethical and effective practices for community foundations everywhere.
“Meeting the National Standards benchmarks is a rigorous, comprehensive process,” said Randy Royster, board member of the Council on Foundations. “This accreditation is a significant accomplishment that indicates the Morton Community Foundation demonstrates a commitment to transparency, quality, integrity and accountability as it carries out its mission.”
The National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations program requires community foundations to document their policies for donor services, investments, grant-making and administration. With over 500 community foundations already accredited nationwide, the program is designed to provide quality assurance to donors, as well as to their legal and financial advisors.
“This is critically important to our donors,” said Scott Witzig, Executive Director, Morton Community Foundation. “When people make a charitable bequest or establish a fund, they are putting their trust in us. They are counting on us to manage their gift through prudent investment, and to distribute annual grants that honor their charitable wishes for generations to come. The National Standards accreditation says our house is in order.”
The Morton Community Foundation works to meet critical community needs and support local causes, from schools and sports organizations to installing adaptive recreational equipment, supporting the Morton Public Library, and collecting donations for non-profit and school COVID mitigation efforts.
The Morton Community Foundation offers a range of charitable funds, allowing donors to advance a cause, support an individual organization, provide flexible support for community needs or recommend individual grants. In addition to affirming the organization’s philanthropic services, the accreditation validates the Morton Community Foundation’s grant-making practices for the nonprofit community.
“Grant-making is a lot like investing,” said Sylvia Hasinger, Morton Community Foundation Board Chair. “We need to assess risks, weigh potential gains, diversify assets, monitor performance and operate fairly. With our National Standards accreditation, you can be assured that we’re doing just that.”
National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations is the first program of its kind for charitable foundations in the United States.
