The Morton Police Department would like to remind motorists that Morton School District (709) resumes session on August 16, 2023. School speed zones and no parking zones will be enforced. Motorists should be reminded that there are enhanced fines and penalties for school zone violations, and crossing guards do have the authority to direct, control, and regulate the flow of traffic in order to ensure the safety of the students.
Illinois Vehicle Code (625 ILCS 5/11-203)
AAA reminds motorists to do the following: slowdown in or near school or residential areas, and be sure to come to a complete stop at all intersections. Look for crossing guards, bicycles, and playgrounds which indicate children could be in the area. Scan between parked cars and other objects for signs that children could dart into the road. Always stop for school buses that are loading and unloading students. Leave early so you are not rushed as you travel to work or school. Drive with your headlights on – even during the day – so children and other drivers see you.
