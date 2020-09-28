Telford Acres, 468 County Road 1100 E (Kamp Road) near Deer Creek, IL, is open for business from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The family farm offers all things pumpkin, plus some furry rabbit friends for children’s enjoyment. At the entrance of Telford Acres is a rolled bailed of hay with a smiley face, pretending to be a pumpkin.
Valeska Telford says that they are picking pumpkins and squash daily to keep up with what customers need for their fall decorations. Those travelling on north on Dee-Mack Road from US Rt 150 and those travelling south on Dee-Mack Road from US 24 will see a directional sign to the farm at Cooper Road.
For further information, call Jim and Valeska at 309-363-6848 or go to www.facebook.com/telfordacres.
