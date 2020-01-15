Kick off the new year with fun, free workouts from local gyms and studios with the Library's Get Fit series in January. Farrell's Extreme Body shaping will be at the library on January 20 at 6 p.m. for PLYO. PLYO combines strength and power moves for an intense "jump training" workout. Gold's Gym will visit on January 24 at 4:30 p.m. for yoga (bring your own mat) and again on January 29 at 6 p.m. for TONE. TONE is a class that mixes strength, cardio and core training exercises. On January 27 at 5 p.m., try out POUND. Use drumsticks to pound the floor in this rhythmic workout. All Get Fit programs take place at the library. Attendees must register in advance, should dress for movement and bring a bottle of water.
Fourth through sixth graders can have fun trying to break wacky world records on January 16 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. for Weird World Records. Activities include eating Jello with chopsticks, typing the alphabet backwards on an iPad, and more. Registration is required. Kindergarten through third graders can dress in tropical clothes and pretend they're at the beach for the Winter Beach Party on January 20 from 2:30-3:15 p.m. Games and a craft are included! Registration is required.
Are you in a book club or are you looking to start one? Come for Book Club HQ on January 22 at 5:30 p.m. Find out how the library can help and what resources are available for book groups. Hear book talks of the library’s favorite discussion-worthy titles and share any of your favorites. Registration is required.
Find out more about the Morton Public Library programs and registration at www.mortonlibrary.org or call (309) 263-2200. Morton Public Library is located at 315 W. Pershing, Morton, IL.
