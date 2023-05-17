Anyone who wants to aid in telling the story of our 16th president has the opportunity when the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum welcomes new volunteers at an orientation session on Wednesday, May 24.
The event will spell out how to join the team that greets visitors, assists at events, helps researchers and much more.
The one-hour session begins at 5:30 p.m. in the ALPLM’s library building (112 N. Sixth Street., Springfield). Learn about the volunteer opportunities available and what you need to know about the library and museum.
Volunteers will be asked to attend three additional two-hour training sessions: Wednesday, June 7, Wednesday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 21.
Volunteers contribute an average of 35,000 hours of service each year to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, making the experience better for those who visit the hugely popular institution.
To register, please contact Jeremy Carrell, director of volunteer services at (217) 558-8872.
The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum uses a combination of rigorous scholarship and high-tech showmanship to immerse visitors in Lincoln’s life and times. The library holds an unparalleled collection of Lincoln books, documents, photographs, artifacts and art, as well as some 12 million items pertaining to all aspects of Illinois history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.