The Deer Creek Unit of Home and Community Extension will meet on October 8, 1 p.m., at the Deer Creek Community Center. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed. The community center has hand sanitizing stations for use.
Lesson for the meeting will be “Saving Money on Food Costs”. All women of the Deer Creek Community and surrounding area are invited to attend. Those participating should bring a bottle of water and a can of corn, noting what was paid for the corn. Members please note that October is HCE Month.
For further information, call 309-447-6433 and ask for Mary.
