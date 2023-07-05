A total of 12,487 students enrolled during the 2023 spring semester at the University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's). These driven students are making waves across UA's more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.
The following students are from your area and have been named to either the dean’s list or the president’s list at UA.
Garrett Marchand of Metamora, Illinois, was named to the President’s List.
Benjamin Geiger of Morton, Illinois, was named to the President’s List.
Grace Neeley of Morton, Illinois, was named to the Dean's List.
